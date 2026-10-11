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Bitteres Finish
Doppelschlag in letzter Minute: Westligist St. Johann ließ Punkte im Ländle liegen
St. Johann (grün) ging in Röthis leer aus.
© Leni Mätzler/SK St. Johann
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