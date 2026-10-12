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Kommentar
Wer drückt auf Stopp? Salzburger Fanmarsch sorgt vor Westderby für Kopfschütteln
Die Salzburger Fans wollen am Freitag durch Innsbruck zum Tivoli marschieren.
© GEPA pictures/ David Geieregger
Kommentarvon Florian Madl
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