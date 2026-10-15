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Kommentar
Hausarrest überrascht
Kommentarvon Reinhard Fellner
Die gewährte Fußfessel wird Signa-Gründer nicht nur länger die Zelle ersparen, sondern ist auch Impuls für den Strafvollzug. U-Häftlingen wurde eine solche bislang nämlich kaum gewährt.
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