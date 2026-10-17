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„Äußerst bedenklich“
Derby-Eklat nach dem Schlusspfiff: Kind warf Salzburg-Trainer Becher ins Gesicht
Beim ORF-Interview sah man die Wunde auf der Nase von Trainer Christian Schaider.
© Screenshot/ORFOn
Von Michael Pipal
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