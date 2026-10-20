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Eishockey-Duo im Fokus
Kitzbühel-Kapitän Hochfilzer wechselt in ÖEL, Verteidiger Podlipnik glänzt als Topscorer
Henrik Hochfilzer (l.) läuft künftig für Kufstein auf, Matic Podlipnik (r.) ist für Kitzbühel Gold wert.
© KEC/Schwaninger
Von Daniel Lenninger
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