Eishockey-Duo im Fokus

Kitzbühel-Kapitän Hochfilzer wechselt in ÖEL, Verteidiger Podlipnik glänzt als Topscorer

Henrik Hochfilzer (l.) läuft künftig für Kufstein auf, Matic Podlipnik (r.) ist für Kitzbühel Gold wert.
© KEC/Schwaninger
Daniel Lenninger

Von Daniel Lenninger

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