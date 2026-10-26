Kerschdorfer Tirol Frauen Cup

Titelverteidiger Wacker II zog ins Viertelfinale ein, Aus für Vorjahresfinalist Telfs

Die Wacker-Zweier hatte wieder Grund zum Jubeln.
© Daniel Schoenherr
Michael PipalDaniel Lenninger

Von Michael Pipal, Daniel Lenninger

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