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Kerschdorfer Tirol Frauen Cup
Titelverteidiger Wacker II zog ins Viertelfinale ein, Aus für Vorjahresfinalist Telfs
Die Wacker-Zweier hatte wieder Grund zum Jubeln.
© Daniel Schoenherr
Von Michael Pipal, Daniel Lenninger
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