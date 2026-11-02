Stürmer droht lange Pause

FC Wacker um Ruhe bemüht: „Verhalten uns nicht wie ein aufgescheuchtes Hendl“

Für Wacker-Stürmer Yanis Guermouche ist die Hinrunde wohl gelaufen.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr
Florian Madl

Von Florian Madl

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