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Stürmer droht lange Pause
FC Wacker um Ruhe bemüht: „Verhalten uns nicht wie ein aufgescheuchtes Hendl“
Für Wacker-Stürmer Yanis Guermouche ist die Hinrunde wohl gelaufen.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr
Von Florian Madl
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