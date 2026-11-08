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Ans Ufer gebracht
Großeinsatz in Radfeld: Person im Inn treibend gesichtet
Die Einsatzorganisationen konnten die Person nach kurzer Zeit ans Ufer bringen.(Symbolbild)
© Liebl Daniel
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