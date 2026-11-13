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Irische Kultband
U2 veröffentlicht das erste Album seit neun Jahren: Ist es hörenswert?
Seit 50 Jahren rocken U2 in unveränderter Besetzung die Welt. (v.l.) Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge und Larry Mullen.
© Vivianne Sassen
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