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Kommentar
Wortgeklingel wider die Wirklichkeit
Kommentarvon Gabriele Starck
Klimaschutz ist alles andere als Luxus. Er ist mittlerweile das Fundament, damit der Lebensraum und die Lebensgrundlagen auch in Tirol erhalten bleiben.
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