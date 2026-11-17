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Kommentar
Die Krampuslarve ist kein Freibrief
Kommentarvon Thomas Parth
Krampusläufe leben von Handwerk, Herzblut und dem Spiel mit dem Schrecken. Doch wo daraus echte Angst oder Gewalt wird, endet das Brauchtum. Alle tragen Verantwortung.
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