Instagram und Facebook derzeit von Störungen betroffen

Die Fotoplattform Instagram ist ausgerechnet am US-Feiertag Thanksgiving von einer Störung betroffen gewesen. Der Dienst räumte am Donnerstag Probleme bei Instagram und anderen Facebook-Apps ein, ohne nähere Details zu nennen.
Man arbeite an einer Lösung. Zuletzt hatte es im Sommer stundenlange Ausfälle bei Instagram und anderen Facebook-Apps wie WhatsApp gegeben. (APA/dpa)
We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown
— Instagram (@instagram) 28. November 2019