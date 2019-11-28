Top-Thema: Multimedia

Instagram und Facebook derzeit von Störungen betroffen

Die Fotoplattform Instagram ist ausgerechnet am US-Feiertag Thanksgiving von einer Störung betroffen gewesen. Der Dienst räumte am Donnerstag Probleme bei Instagram und anderen Facebook-Apps ein, ohne nähere Details zu nennen.

Man arbeite an einer Lösung. Zuletzt hatte es im Sommer stundenlange Ausfälle bei Instagram und anderen Facebook-Apps wie WhatsApp gegeben. (APA/dpa)

