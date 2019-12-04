Top-Thema: Das war 2019 ...

Alle Artikel aus dem Dossier

Letztes Update am Mi, 04.12.2019 13:07

TT / Tiroler Tageszeitung Onlineausgabe

Charts

Das sind die beliebtesten Android-Apps des Jahres 2019

Google hat die beliebtesten Apps, Filme und Spiele des Jahres 2019 bekanntgegeben. Anders als bei Apple durften dabei auch die User ein Wörtchen mitreden.

Symbolfoto.

© pixabaySymbolfoto.

Innsbruck — Nach Apple hat nun auch Google seine Top-Apps des Jahres 2019 präsentiert — die User durften mitbestimmen, welche Spiele, Apps und Filme die beliebtesten sind. Hier die Übersicht:

Users' Choice 2019

  • Beste App: „Video Editor - Glitch Video Effects"
  • Bestes Spiel: „Call of Duty: Mobile"
  • Bester Film: „Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame"
  • Bestes E-Book: „Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark"
  • Auswahl der Google-Redaktion:
  • Beste App: „Ablo"
  • Bestes Spiel: „Call of Duty: Mobile"

Auswahl der Google-Redaktion

Meisterverkaufte Filme 2019:

  • Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
  • Aquaman
  • A Star Is Born
  • Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel
  • Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Meistverkaufte Serien 2019:

  • Game of Thrones
  • The Walking Dead
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Riverdale
  • Yellowstone

Meistverkaufte E-Books 2019:

  • „The Mister" von E L James
  • „Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" von Alvin Schwartz
  • „Tiamat's Wrath" von James S. A. Corey
  • „The Silent Patient" von Alex Michaelides
  • „The Institute" von Stephen King

Meistverkaufte Hörbücher 2019:

  • „Becoming" von Michelle Obama
  • „The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" von Mark Manson
  • „Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life" von Gary John Bishop
  • „A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One" von George R. R. Martin
  • „Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" von J.K. Rowling

TT-ePaper gratis testen

Jetzt kostenlos TT-ePaper lesen, das Test-Abo endet nach 4 Wochen automatisch

Ich bin bereits Abonnent

Schritt 1 / 3

In nur 30 Sekunden gelangen Sie zum kostenlosen Test-Abo.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Alle News anzeigen

Kommentieren

Kommentar schreiben

Schlagworte

Mehr Artikel aus dieser Kategorie

Symbolfoto.Web und Tech
Web und Tech

Videospiele: Sechs von zehn Österreichern „zocken“ regelmäßig

Sechs von zehn Österreichern (62 Prozent) mit einem Internetanschluss spielen mindestens mehrmals pro Monat auf PC, Konsole, Smartphone, Tablet oder Handheld ...

multimedia
(Symbolbild)Web und Tech
Web und Tech

Fragwürde Maßnahme gegen Mobbing: TikTok benachteiligte behinderte Nutzer

Um vor Cyber-Mobbing zu schützen, schränkte die App TikTok die Reichweite von Videos behinderter Menschen ein. Die Kritik an der Maßnahme ist groß. Nun gelob ...

multimedia
(Symbolbild)Exklusiv
Exklusiv

Gut zu wissen: So repariert man kaputte Apps auf dem Smartphone

Wenn die Lieblings-App am Smartphone nicht mehr richtig funktionieren will, ist das mehr als ärgerlich. Was man gegen steckengebliebene Anwendungen tun kann, ...

gutzuwissen
Fabio Wibmer streicht mit "Urban Freeride Lives 3" die berüchtigten "25 Stairs" in Lyon von seiner Bucket List, ein 4,5 Meter hohes und 6,7 Meter langes Treppenset, das vor allem in der Skateboard- und Actionsports-Szene Berühmtheit genießt.Tirol
Tirol

Spektakuläres Video: Tiroler Wibmer mit Sprung über 25 Stufen

Schnell, mit hohen Sprüngen und vielen Treppen — so lässt sich das Video „Urban Freeride Lives 3“, das seit Dienstag online ist, beschreiben. Bei der Vorprem ...

(Symbolfoto)Jahrescharts
Jahrescharts

Das sind Österreichs beliebteste iPhone-Apps und -Games 2019

Welche Apps waren 2019 bei iOS-Nutzern besonders angesagt? Diese Frage beantwortet Apple mit seinen App-Store-Jahrescharts.

daswar2019
Weitere Artikel aus der Kategorie »

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Alle News anzeigen