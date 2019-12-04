Das sind die beliebtesten Android-Apps des Jahres 2019

Innsbruck — Nach Apple hat nun auch Google seine Top-Apps des Jahres 2019 präsentiert — die User durften mitbestimmen, welche Spiele, Apps und Filme die beliebtesten sind. Hier die Übersicht:
Users' Choice 2019
- Beste App: „Video Editor - Glitch Video Effects"
- Bestes Spiel: „Call of Duty: Mobile"
- Bester Film: „Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame"
- Bestes E-Book: „Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark"
- Auswahl der Google-Redaktion:
- Beste App: „Ablo"
- Bestes Spiel: „Call of Duty: Mobile"
Auswahl der Google-Redaktion
Meisterverkaufte Filme 2019:
- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
- Aquaman
- A Star Is Born
- Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Meistverkaufte Serien 2019:
- Game of Thrones
- The Walking Dead
- The Big Bang Theory
- Riverdale
- Yellowstone
Meistverkaufte E-Books 2019:
- „The Mister" von E L James
- „Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" von Alvin Schwartz
- „Tiamat's Wrath" von James S. A. Corey
- „The Silent Patient" von Alex Michaelides
- „The Institute" von Stephen King
Meistverkaufte Hörbücher 2019:
- „Becoming" von Michelle Obama
- „The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" von Mark Manson
- „Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life" von Gary John Bishop
- „A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One" von George R. R. Martin
- „Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" von J.K. Rowling
