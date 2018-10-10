New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 202,15 -8,27 -3,93% 210,42 American Express 103,57 -3,09 -2,90% 106,66 Apple 216,36 -10,51 -4,63% 226,87 Boeing 367,47 -17,97 -4,66% 385,44 Caterpillar 143,72 -5,74 -3,84% 149,46 Chevron 122,60 -4,22 -3,33% 126,82 Cisco 45,63 -1,86 -3,92% 47,49 Coca Cola 45,68 -0,71 -1,53% 46,39 Du Pont 59,32 -1,52 -2,50% 60,84 Exxon 84,52 -1,99 -2,30% 86,51 Goldman Sachs 214,89 -8,02 -3,60% 222,91 Home Depot 193,70 -2,05 -1,05% 195,75 Intel 44,80 -1,75 -3,76% 46,55 IBM 142,69 -4,55 -3,09% 147,24 Johnson & Johnson 137,73 -1,47 -1,06% 139,20 J.P.Morgan 111,47 -3,05 -2,66% 114,52 McDonalds 168,37 -1,46 -0,86% 169,83 Merck 70,45 -1,89 -2,61% 72,34 Microsoft 106,16 -6,10 -5,43% 112,26 Nike 74,94 -5,48 -6,81% 80,42 Pfizer 44,51 -0,96 -2,11% 45,47 Procter & Gamble 81,44 -0,76 -0,92% 82,20 The Travelers Group 128,17 -3,42 -2,60% 131,59 UnitedHealth 263,08 -7,03 -2,60% 270,11 United Technologies 131,12 -4,76 -3,50% 135,88 Visa 135,52 -6,79 -4,77% 142,31 Verizon 54,33 -0,66 -1,20% 54,99 Walgreens 72,31 -1,25 -1,70% 73,56 Wal-Mart 95,76 -1,32 -1,36% 97,08 Walt Disney 112,86 -4,03 -3,45% 116,89 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1.092,16 -53,01 -4,63% 1.145,17 Altria 62,91 -0,19 -0,30% 63,10 AT&T 32,85 -0,65 -1,94% 33,50 Citigroup 69,95 -1,94 -2,70% 71,89 Oracle 47,40 -1,47 -3,01% 48,87 Pepsico 107,34 -0,78 -0,72% 108,12 ~

