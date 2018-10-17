New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 202,93 0,60 0,30% 202,33 American Express 104,34 0,07 0,07% 104,27 Apple 221,19 -0,96 -0,43% 222,15 Boeing 365,50 -2,75 -0,75% 368,25 Caterpillar 141,34 -2,37 -1,65% 143,71 Chevron 117,29 -0,22 -0,19% 117,51 Cisco 45,94 0,12 0,26% 45,82 Coca Cola 45,86 0,37 0,81% 45,49 Du Pont 59,57 -0,69 -1,15% 60,26 Exxon 81,50 0,30 0,37% 81,20 Goldman Sachs 228,28 6,58 2,97% 221,70 Home Depot 185,17 -8,41 -4,34% 193,58 Intel 45,89 -0,05 -0,11% 45,94 IBM 134,05 -11,07 -7,63% 145,12 Johnson & Johnson 139,46 2,90 2,12% 136,56 J.P.Morgan 109,83 1,21 1,11% 108,62 McDonalds 166,77 2,70 1,65% 164,07 Merck 71,82 0,60 0,84% 71,22 Microsoft 110,71 -0,28 -0,25% 111,00 Nike 76,48 -1,00 -1,29% 77,48 Pfizer 44,57 0,64 1,46% 43,93 Procter & Gamble 81,86 0,85 1,05% 81,01 The Travelers Group 126,44 1,69 1,35% 124,75 UnitedHealth 267,30 -5,27 -1,93% 272,57 United Technologies 130,07 -2,44 -1,84% 132,51 Visa 142,45 0,71 0,50% 141,74 Verizon 53,96 0,26 0,48% 53,70 Walgreens 76,98 0,70 0,92% 76,28 Wal-Mart 96,56 0,75 0,78% 95,81 Walt Disney 117,13 0,94 0,81% 116,19 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1127,59 -5,49 -0,48% 1133,08 Altria 60,62 -0,15 -0,25% 60,77 AT&T 32,57 0,18 0,56% 32,39 Citigroup 69,84 0,13 0,19% 69,71 Oracle 47,86 -0,37 -0,77% 48,23 Pepsico 108,31 0,92 0,86% 107,39 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA582 2018-10-17/22:27