New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 200,38 -2,55 -1,26% 202,93 American Express 102,84 -1,50 -1,44% 104,34 Apple 216,02 -5,17 -2,34% 221,19 Boeing 359,35 -6,15 -1,68% 365,50 Caterpillar 135,80 -5,54 -3,92% 141,34 Chevron 117,47 0,18 0,15% 117,29 Cisco 45,46 -0,48 -1,04% 45,94 Coca Cola 45,61 -0,25 -0,55% 45,86 Du Pont 58,58 -0,99 -1,66% 59,57 Exxon 81,85 0,35 0,43% 81,50 Goldman Sachs 224,95 -3,33 -1,46% 228,28 Home Depot 180,44 -4,73 -2,55% 185,17 Intel 44,97 -0,92 -2,00% 45,89 IBM 130,55 -3,50 -2,61% 134,05 Johnson & Johnson 139,50 0,04 0,03% 139,46 J.P.Morgan 108,09 -1,68 -1,53% 109,83 McDonalds 166,81 0,04 0,02% 166,77 Merck 72,21 0,39 0,54% 71,82 Microsoft 108,50 -2,21 -2,00% 110,71 Nike 75,60 -0,88 -1,15% 76,48 Pfizer 44,00 -0,57 -1,28% 44,57 Procter & Gamble 80,24 -1,62 -1,98% 81,86 The Travelers Group 125,14 -1,30 -1,03% 126,44 UnitedHealth 266,81 -0,49 -0,18% 267,30 United Technologies 128,94 -1,13 -0,87% 130,07 Visa 139,29 -3,16 -2,22% 142,45 Verizon 54,65 0,69 1,28% 53,96 Walgreens 76,58 -0,37 -0,48% 76,98 Wal-Mart 96,17 -0,39 -0,40% 96,56 Walt Disney 116,18 -0,95 -0,81% 117,13 ~ Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1097,91 -29,68 -2,63% 1127,59 Altria 60,93 0,31 0,51% 60,62 AT&T 32,50 -0,07 -0,21% 32,57 Citigroup 68,62 -1,22 -1,75% 69,84 Oracle 47,38 -0,48 -1,00% 47,86 Pepsico 107,93 -0,38 -0,35% 108,31 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA550 2018-10-18/22:32