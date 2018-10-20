Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/ManUnited bei Chelsea 2:2

London (APA) - England, Premier League - 9. Runde:
~ Samstag, 20.10.2018 Chelsea - Manchester United 2:2 (1:0) Bournemouth - Southampton 16.00 Cardiff City - Fulham 16.00 Manchester City - Burnley 16.00 Newcastle United - Brighton and Hove Albion 16.00 West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur 16.00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Watford 16.00 Huddersfield - Liverpool 18.30 Sonntag, 21.10.2018 Everton - Crystal Palace 17.00 Montag, 22.10.2018 Arsenal - Leicester City 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20:7 13 21 2. Manchester City 8 6 2 0 21:3 18 20 3. Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15:3 12 20 4. Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19:10 9 18 5. Tottenham Hotspur 8 6 0 2 15:7 8 18 6. Bournemouth 8 5 1 2 16:12 4 16 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 4 3 1 9:6 3 15 8. Manchester United 9 4 2 3 15:16 -1 14 9. Watford 8 4 1 3 11:12 -1 13 10. Leicester City 8 4 0 4 14:12 2 12 11. Everton 8 3 3 2 13:12 1 12 12. Burnley 8 2 2 4 10:12 -2 8 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 8 2 2 4 9:13 -4 8 14. Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5:9 -4 7 15. West Ham 8 2 1 5 8:13 -5 7 16. Southampton 8 1 2 5 6:14 -8 5 17. Fulham 8 1 2 5 9:21 -12 5 18. Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4:17 -13 3 19. Newcastle United 8 0 2 6 6:13 -7 2 20. Cardiff City 8 0 2 6 4:17 -13 2 ~