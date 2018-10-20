Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse - ENG/Niederlage für Arnautovic

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 9. Runde:
~ Samstag, 20.10.2018 Chelsea - Manchester United 2:2 (1:0) Bournemouth - Southampton 0:0 Cardiff City - Fulham 4:2 (2:2) Manchester City - Burnley 5:0 (1:0) Newcastle United - Brighton and Hove Albion 0:1 (0:1) Brighton: ohne Suttner West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur 0:1 (0:1) West Ham: Arnautovic spielte durch Wolverhampton Wanderers - Watford 0:2 (0:2) Watford: Prödl ab 75. Huddersfield - Liverpool 18.30 Sonntag, 21.10.2018 Everton - Crystal Palace 17.00 Montag, 22.10.2018 Arsenal - Leicester City 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 26:3 23 23 2. Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20:7 13 21 3. Tottenham Hotspur 9 7 0 2 16:7 9 21 4. Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15:3 12 20 5. Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19:10 9 18 6. Bournemouth 9 5 2 2 16:12 4 17 7. Watford 9 5 1 3 13:12 1 16 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 4 3 2 9:8 1 15 9. Manchester United 9 4 2 3 15:16 -1 14 10. Leicester City 8 4 0 4 14:12 2 12 11. Everton 8 3 3 2 13:12 1 12 12. Brighton and Hove Albion 9 3 2 4 10:13 -3 11 13. Burnley 9 2 2 5 10:17 -7 8 14. Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5:9 -4 7 15. West Ham 9 2 1 6 8:14 -6 7 16. Southampton 9 1 3 5 6:14 -8 6 17. Cardiff City 9 1 2 6 8:19 -11 5 18. Fulham 9 1 2 6 11:25 -14 5 19. Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4:17 -13 3 20. Newcastle United 9 0 2 7 6:14 -8 2 ~