Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/Arsenal setzte Siegeszug fort

London/Madrid (APA) - England - Premier League - 9. Runde:
~ Samstag, 20.10.2018 Chelsea - Manchester United 2:2 (1:0) Bournemouth - Southampton 0:0 Cardiff City - Fulham 4:2 (2:2) Manchester City - Burnley 5:0 (1:0) Newcastle United - Brighton and Hove Albion 0:1 (0:1) Brighton: ohne Suttner West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur 0:1 (0:1) West Ham: Arnautovic spielte durch Wolverhampton Wanderers - Watford 0:2 (0:2) Watford: Prödl ab 75., bis 88. (verletzt) Huddersfield - Liverpool 0:1 (0:1) Sonntag, 21.10.2018 Everton - Crystal Palace 2:0 (0:0) Montag, 22.10.2018 Arsenal - Leicester City 3:1 (1:1) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 26:3 23 23 2. Liverpool 9 7 2 0 16:3 13 23 3. Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20:7 13 21 4. Arsenal 9 7 0 2 22:11 11 21 5. Tottenham Hotspur 9 7 0 2 16:7 9 21 6. Bournemouth 9 5 2 2 16:12 4 17 7. Watford 9 5 1 3 13:12 1 16 8. Everton 9 4 3 2 15:12 3 15 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 4 3 2 9:8 1 15 10. Manchester United 9 4 2 3 15:16 -1 14 11. Leicester City 9 4 0 5 15:15 0 12 12. Brighton and Hove Albion 9 3 2 4 10:13 -3 11 13. Burnley 9 2 2 5 10:17 -7 8 14. West Ham 9 2 1 6 8:14 -6 7 15. Crystal Palace 9 2 1 6 5:11 -6 7 16. Southampton 9 1 3 5 6:14 -8 6 17. Cardiff City 9 1 2 6 8:19 -11 5 18. Fulham 9 1 2 6 11:25 -14 5 19. Huddersfield 9 0 3 6 4:18 -14 3 20. Newcastle United 9 0 2 7 6:14 -8 2 ~ Spanien - Primera Division - 9. Runde:
~ Freitag, 19.10.2018 Celta de Vigo - Alaves 0:1 (0:0) Samstag, 20.10.2018 Real Madrid - Levante 1:2 (0:2) Valencia - Leganes 1:1 (0:1) Villarreal - Atletico Madrid 1:1 (0:0) FC Barcelona - FC Sevilla 4:2 (2:0) Sonntag, 21.10.2018 Rayo Vallecano - Getafe 1:2 (0:0) Eibar - Athletic Bilbao 1:1 (1:1) Huesca - Espanyol Barcelona 0:2 (0:1) Betis Sevilla - Real Valladolid 0:1 (0:1) Montag, 22.10.2018 Real Sociedad - Girona 0:0 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 9 5 3 1 23:11 12 18 2. Espanyol Barcelona 9 5 2 2 13:7 6 17 3. Alaves 9 5 2 2 12:8 4 17 4. FC Sevilla 9 5 1 3 20:12 8 16 5. Atletico Madrid 9 4 4 1 10:5 5 16 6. Real Valladolid 9 4 3 2 8:6 2 15 7. Real Madrid 9 4 2 3 13:9 4 14 8. Levante 9 4 1 4 14:15 -1 13 9. Real Sociedad 9 3 3 3 12:11 1 12 10. Getafe 9 3 3 3 8:8 0 12 11. Betis Sevilla 9 3 3 3 5:7 -2 12 12. Eibar 9 3 2 4 10:13 -3 11 13. Celta de Vigo 9 2 4 3 13:13 0 10 14. Valencia 9 1 7 1 7:8 -1 10 15. Girona 9 2 4 3 10:13 -3 10 16. Villarreal 9 2 3 4 7:8 -1 9 17. Athletic Bilbao 8 1 5 2 10:14 -4 8 18. Leganes 9 2 2 5 8:13 -5 8 19. Rayo Vallecano 8 1 2 5 8:17 -9 5 20. Huesca 9 1 2 6 7:20 -13 5 ~