New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 184,54 -8,01 -4,16% 192,55 American Express 101,84 -2,54 -2,43% 104,38 Apple 215,09 -7,64 -3,43% 222,73 Boeing 354,65 4,60 1,31% 350,05 Caterpillar 112,34 -6,64 -5,58% 118,98 Chevron 110,21 -3,19 -2,81% 113,40 Cisco 44,07 -1,35 -2,97% 45,42 Coca Cola 46,73 0,37 0,80% 46,36 Du Pont 52,68 -2,00 -3,66% 54,68 Exxon 77,62 -2,22 -2,78% 79,84 Goldman Sachs 209,18 -9,38 -4,29% 218,56 Home Depot 176,97 -1,56 -0,87% 178,53 Intel 42,42 -2,08 -4,67% 44,50 IBM 127,21 -4,00 -3,05% 131,21 Johnson & Johnson 137,47 -1,46 -1,05% 138,93 J.P.Morgan 103,29 -1,96 -1,86% 105,25 McDonalds 177,35 0,20 0,11% 177,15 Merck 70,54 -1,56 -2,16% 72,10 Microsoft 102,32 -5,78 -5,35% 108,10 Nike 72,12 -1,23 -1,68% 73,35 Pfizer 42,48 -1,62 -3,67% 44,10 Procter & Gamble 89,46 2,30 2,64% 87,16 The Travelers Group 121,56 -2,24 -1,81% 123,80 UnitedHealth 256,32 -8,54 -3,22% 264,86 United Technologies 122,07 -7,95 -6,11% 130,02 Visa 134,26 -4,86 -3,49% 139,12 Verizon 57,42 0,21 0,37% 57,21 Walgreens 74,20 -3,06 -3,96% 77,26 Wal-Mart 97,56 -0,24 -0,25% 97,80 Walt Disney 111,61 -6,24 -5,29% 117,85 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1.057,12 -57,79 -5,18% 1.114,91 Altria 62,31 0,46 0,74% 61,85 AT&T 30,36 -2,66 -8,06% 33,02 Citigroup 63,80 -1,93 -2,94% 65,73 Oracle 46,76 -1,23 -2,56% 47,99 Pepsico 112,96 2,83 2,57% 110,13 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA614 2018-10-24/22:32