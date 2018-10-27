Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - ENG/Liverpool siegte 4:1

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 10. Runde:
~ Samstag, 27.10.2018 Brighton and Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:0 (0:0) Brighton: Suttner nicht im Kader Fulham - Bournemouth 0:3 (0:1) Liverpool - Cardiff City 4:1 (1:0) Southampton - Newcastle United 0:0 Watford - Huddersfield 3:0 (2:0) Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Leicester City - West Ham 18.30 Sonntag, 28.10.2018 Burnley - Chelsea 14.30 Crystal Palace - Arsenal 14.30 Manchester United - Everton 17.00 Montag, 29.10.2018 Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 10 8 2 0 20:4 16 26 2. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 26:3 23 23 3. Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20:7 13 21 4. Arsenal 9 7 0 2 22:11 11 21 5. Tottenham Hotspur 9 7 0 2 16:7 9 21 6. Bournemouth 10 6 2 2 19:12 7 20 7. Watford 10 6 1 3 16:12 4 19 8. Everton 9 4 3 2 15:12 3 15 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 4 3 3 9:9 0 15 10. Manchester United 9 4 2 3 15:16 -1 14 11. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 4 2 4 11:13 -2 14 12. Leicester City 9 4 0 5 15:15 0 12 13. Burnley 9 2 2 5 10:17 -7 8 14. West Ham 9 2 1 6 8:14 -6 7 15. Crystal Palace 9 2 1 6 5:11 -6 7 16. Southampton 10 1 4 5 6:14 -8 7 17. Cardiff City 10 1 2 7 9:23 -14 5 18. Fulham 10 1 2 7 11:28 -17 5 19. Newcastle United 10 0 3 7 6:14 -8 3 20. Huddersfield 10 0 3 7 4:21 -17 3 ~