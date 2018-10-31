New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 190,26 0,45 0,24% 189,81 American Express 102,73 0,65 0,64% 102,08 Apple 218,86 5,56 2,61% 213,30 Boeing 354,86 4,95 1,41% 349,91 Caterpillar 121,32 3,86 3,29% 117,46 Chevron 111,65 0,80 0,72% 110,85 Cisco 45,75 1,17 2,62% 44,58 Coca Cola 47,88 0,25 0,52% 47,63 Du Pont 53,92 1,29 2,45% 52,63 Exxon 79,68 0,90 1,14% 78,78 Goldman Sachs 225,37 6,09 2,78% 219,28 Home Depot 175,88 -0,36 -0,20% 176,24 Intel 46,88 -0,88 -1,84% 47,76 IBM 115,43 0,03 0,03% 115,40 Johnson & Johnson 139,99 -0,76 -0,54% 140,75 J.P.Morgan 109,02 2,32 2,17% 106,70 McDonalds 176,90 -1,59 -0,89% 178,49 Merck 73,61 0,74 1,02% 72,87 Microsoft 106,81 3,08 2,97% 103,73 Nike 75,04 0,53 0,71% 74,51 Pfizer 43,06 0,17 0,40% 42,89 Procter & Gamble 88,68 -0,51 -0,57% 89,19 The Travelers Group 125,13 -0,74 -0,59% 125,87 UnitedHealth 261,35 3,07 1,19% 258,28 United Technologies 124,21 1,59 1,30% 122,62 Visa 137,85 5,09 3,83% 132,76 Verizon 57,09 -1,09 -1,87% 58,18 Walgreens 79,77 0,97 1,23% 78,80 Wal-Mart 100,28 -2,14 -2,09% 102,42 Walt Disney 114,83 0,07 0,06% 114,76 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1090,58 41,07 3,91% 1049,51 Altria 65,04 -0,83 -1,26% 65,87 AT&T 30,68 0,21 0,69% 30,47 Citigroup 65,46 0,93 1,44% 64,53 Oracle 48,84 0,27 0,56% 48,57 Pepsico 112,38 -1,39 -1,22% 113,77 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA518 2018-10-31/21:24