Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England/Manchester United siegte 2:1

London (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse England mit Tabelle - Premier League - 11. Runde:
~ Samstag, 03.11.2018 Bournemouth - Manchester United 1:2 (1:1) Cardiff City - Leicester City 16.00 Everton - Brighton and Hove Albion 16.00 Newcastle United - Watford 16.00 West Ham - Burnley 16.00 Arsenal - Liverpool 18.30 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur 20.45 Sonntag, 04.11.2018 Manchester City - Southampton 16.00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace 17.00 Montag, 05.11.2018 Huddersfield - Fulham 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 10 8 2 0 27:3 24 26 2. Liverpool 10 8 2 0 20:4 16 26 3. Chelsea 10 7 3 0 24:7 17 24 4. Arsenal 10 7 1 2 24:13 11 22 5. Tottenham Hotspur 10 7 0 3 16:8 8 21 6. Bournemouth 11 6 2 3 20:14 6 20 7. Manchester United 11 6 2 3 19:18 1 20 8. Watford 10 6 1 3 16:12 4 19 9. Everton 10 4 3 3 16:14 2 15 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 4 3 3 9:9 0 15 11. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 4 2 4 11:13 -2 14 12. Leicester City 10 4 1 5 16:16 0 13 13. West Ham 10 2 2 6 9:15 -6 8 14. Crystal Palace 10 2 2 6 7:13 -6 8 15. Burnley 10 2 2 6 10:21 -11 8 16. Southampton 10 1 4 5 6:14 -8 7 17. Cardiff City 10 1 2 7 9:23 -14 5 18. Fulham 10 1 2 7 11:28 -17 5 19. Newcastle United 10 0 3 7 6:14 -8 3 20. Huddersfield 10 0 3 7 4:21 -17 3 ~