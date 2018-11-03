Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - Deutschland, England, Spanien

Berlin/London (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse mit Tabellen:
Deutschland - Bundesliga - 10. Runde:
~ Freitag, 02.11.2018 VfB Stuttgart - Eintracht Frankfurt 0:3 (0:2) Frankfurt: Trainer Hütter Samstag, 03.11.2018 Bayern München - SC Freiburg 1:1 (0:0) Bayern: Alaba spielte durch; Freiburg: Lienhart ab 90. Schalke 04 - Hannover 96 3:1 (0:0) Schalke: Schöpf spielte durch, Burgstaller ab 58., Langer Ersatz; Hannover: Wimmer ab 37. Bayer Leverkusen - 1899 Hoffenheim 1:4 (1:2) Leverkusen: Baumgartlinger ab 46., Dragovic, Özcan Ersatz; Hoffenheim: Grillitsch spielte durch, ohne Posch (verletzt) FC Augsburg - 1. FC Nürnberg 2:2 (1:0) Augsburg: Hinteregger spielte durch, Danso Ersatz, ohne Gregoritsch (verletzt); Nürnberg: Margreitter spielte durch, Jäger nicht im Kader VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Dortmund 0:1 (0:1) Wolfsburg: Pervan Ersatz Hertha BSC Berlin - RB Leipzig 0:3 (0:1) Hertha: Lazaro spielte durch; Leipzig: Sabitzer spielte durch, Laimer ab 83., Ilsanker Ersatz Sonntag, 04.11.2018 Borussia Mönchengladbach - Fortuna Düsseldorf 15.30 FSV Mainz 05 - Werder Bremen 18.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Borussia Dortmund 10 7 3 0 30:10 20 24 2. Bayern München 10 6 2 2 18:11 7 20 3. RB Leipzig 10 5 4 1 19:9 10 19 4. Eintracht Frankfurt 10 5 2 3 23:13 10 17 5. Borussia Mönchengladbach 9 5 2 2 20:12 8 17 6. Werder Bremen 9 5 2 2 17:14 3 17 7. 1899 Hoffenheim 10 5 1 4 22:14 8 16 8. Hertha BSC Berlin 10 4 4 2 15:13 2 16 9. FC Augsburg 10 3 4 3 18:16 2 13 10. SC Freiburg 10 3 4 3 14:16 -2 13 11. VfL Wolfsburg 10 3 3 4 14:15 -1 12 12. Bayer Leverkusen 10 3 2 5 16:21 -5 11 13. Schalke 04 10 3 1 6 8:12 -4 10 14. 1. FC Nürnberg 10 2 4 4 11:22 -11 10 15. FSV Mainz 05 9 2 3 4 5:10 -5 9 16. Hannover 96 10 1 3 6 12:21 -9 6 17. Fortuna Düsseldorf 9 1 2 6 6:21 -15 5 18. VfB Stuttgart 10 1 2 7 6:24 -18 5 ~ England - Premier League - 11. Runde:
~ Samstag, 03.11.2018 Bournemouth - Manchester United 1:2 (1:1) Cardiff City - Leicester City 0:1 (0:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Everton - Brighton and Hove Albion 3:1 (1:1) Brighton: ohne Stuttner Newcastle United - Watford 1:0 (0:0) Watford: ohne Prödl/verletzt West Ham - Burnley 4:2 (1:1) West Ham: Arnautovic bis 90., Tor zum 1:0/10. Arsenal - Liverpool 1:1 (0:0) Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur 20.45 Sonntag, 04.11.2018 Manchester City - Southampton 16.00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace 17.00 Montag, 05.11.2018 Huddersfield - Fulham 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 11 8 3 0 21:5 16 27 2. Manchester City 10 8 2 0 27:3 24 26 3. Chelsea 10 7 3 0 24:7 17 24 4. Arsenal 11 7 2 2 25:14 11 23 5. Tottenham Hotspur 10 7 0 3 16:8 8 21 6. Bournemouth 11 6 2 3 20:14 6 20 7. Manchester United 11 6 2 3 19:18 1 20 8. Watford 11 6 1 4 16:13 3 19 9. Everton 11 5 3 3 19:15 4 18 10. Leicester City 11 5 1 5 17:16 1 16 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 4 3 3 9:9 0 15 12. Brighton and Hove Albion 11 4 2 5 12:16 -4 14 13. West Ham 11 3 2 6 13:17 -4 11 14. Crystal Palace 10 2 2 6 7:13 -6 8 15. Burnley 11 2 2 7 12:25 -13 8 16. Southampton 10 1 4 5 6:14 -8 7 17. Newcastle United 11 1 3 7 7:14 -7 6 18. Cardiff City 11 1 2 8 9:24 -15 5 19. Fulham 10 1 2 7 11:28 -17 5 20. Huddersfield 10 0 3 7 4:21 -17 3 ~ Spanien - Primera Division - 11. Runde:
~ Samstag, 03.11.2018 Leganes - Atletico Madrid 1:1 (0:0) Real Madrid - Real Valladolid 2:0 (0:0) Valencia - Girona 0:1 (0:0) Rayo Vallecano - FC Barcelona 20.45 Sonntag, 04.11.2018 Eibar - Alaves 12.00 Villarreal - Levante 16.15 Real Sociedad - FC Sevilla 18.30 Huesca - Getafe 18.30 Betis Sevilla - Celta de Vigo 20.45 Montag, 05.11.2018 Espanyol Barcelona - Athletic Bilbao 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 10 6 3 1 28:12 16 21 2. Atletico Madrid 11 5 5 1 13:6 7 20 3. Alaves 10 6 2 2 14:9 5 20 4. FC Sevilla 10 6 1 3 22:13 9 19 5. Espanyol Barcelona 10 5 3 2 14:8 6 18 6. Real Madrid 11 5 2 4 16:14 2 17 7. Levante 10 5 1 4 16:15 1 16 8. Real Valladolid 11 4 4 3 9:9 0 16 9. Girona 11 4 4 3 13:14 -1 16 10. Getafe 10 4 3 3 10:8 2 15 11. Celta de Vigo 10 3 4 3 17:13 4 13 12. Real Sociedad 10 3 3 4 12:13 -1 12 13. Betis Sevilla 10 3 3 4 5:9 -4 12 14. Valencia 11 1 8 2 7:9 -2 11 15. Eibar 10 3 2 5 10:17 -7 11 16. Athletic Bilbao 10 1 7 2 11:15 -4 10 17. Villarreal 10 2 3 5 8:10 -2 9 18. Leganes 11 2 3 6 9:16 -7 9 19. Rayo Vallecano 10 1 3 6 10:20 -10 6 20. Huesca 10 1 2 7 8:22 -14 5 ~