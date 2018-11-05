Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England, Spanien

London/Madrid (APA) - England - 11. Runde:
~ Samstag, 03.11.2018 Bournemouth - Manchester United 1:2 (1:1) Cardiff City - Leicester City 0:1 (0:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Everton - Brighton and Hove Albion 3:1 (1:1) Brighton: ohne Stuttner Newcastle United - Watford 1:0 (0:0) Watford: ohne Prödl/verletzt West Ham - Burnley 4:2 (1:1) West Ham: Arnautovic bis 90., Tor zum 1:0/10. Arsenal - Liverpool 1:1 (0:0) Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur 2:3 (0:2) Sonntag, 04.11.2018 Manchester City - Southampton 6:1 (4:1) Chelsea - Crystal Palace 3:1 (1:0) Montag, 05.11.2018 Huddersfield - Fulham 1:0 (1:0) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 11 9 2 0 33:4 29 29 2. Chelsea 11 8 3 0 27:8 19 27 3. Liverpool 11 8 3 0 21:5 16 27 4. Tottenham Hotspur 11 8 0 3 19:10 9 24 5. Arsenal 11 7 2 2 25:14 11 23 6. Bournemouth 11 6 2 3 20:14 6 20 7. Manchester United 11 6 2 3 19:18 1 20 8. Watford 11 6 1 4 16:13 3 19 9. Everton 11 5 3 3 19:15 4 18 10. Leicester City 11 5 1 5 17:16 1 16 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 4 3 4 11:12 -1 15 12. Brighton and Hove Albion 11 4 2 5 12:16 -4 14 13. West Ham 11 3 2 6 13:17 -4 11 14. Crystal Palace 11 2 2 7 8:16 -8 8 15. Burnley 11 2 2 7 12:25 -13 8 16. Southampton 11 1 4 6 7:20 -13 7 17. Newcastle United 11 1 3 7 7:14 -7 6 18. Huddersfield 11 1 3 7 5:21 -16 6 19. Cardiff City 11 1 2 8 9:24 -15 5 20. Fulham 11 1 2 8 11:29 -18 5 ~ Spanien - 11. Runde:
~ Samstag, 03.11.2018 Leganes - Atletico Madrid 1:1 (0:0) Real Madrid - Real Valladolid 2:0 (0:0) Valencia - Girona 0:1 (0:0) Rayo Vallecano - FC Barcelona 2:3 (1:1) Sonntag, 04.11.2018 Eibar - Alaves 2:1 (0:1) Villarreal - Levante 1:1 (0:0) Real Sociedad - FC Sevilla 0:0 Huesca - Getafe 1:1 (0:0) Betis Sevilla - Celta de Vigo 3:3 (1:0) Montag, 05.11.2018 Espanyol Barcelona - Athletic Bilbao 1:0 (1:0) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 11 7 3 1 31:14 17 24 2. Espanyol Barcelona 11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21 3. FC Sevilla 11 6 2 3 22:13 9 20 4. Atletico Madrid 11 5 5 1 13:6 7 20 5. Alaves 11 6 2 3 15:11 4 20 6. Real Madrid 11 5 2 4 16:14 2 17 7. Levante 11 5 2 4 17:16 1 17 8. Getafe 11 4 4 3 11:9 2 16 9. Real Valladolid 11 4 4 3 9:9 0 16 10. Girona 11 4 4 3 13:14 -1 16 11. Celta de Vigo 11 3 5 3 20:16 4 14 12. Eibar 11 4 2 5 12:18 -6 14 13. Real Sociedad 11 3 4 4 12:13 -1 13 14. Betis Sevilla 11 3 4 4 8:12 -4 13 15. Valencia 11 1 8 2 7:9 -2 11 16. Villarreal 11 2 4 5 9:11 -2 10 17. Athletic Bilbao 11 1 7 3 11:16 -5 10 18. Leganes 11 2 3 6 9:16 -7 9 19. Rayo Vallecano 11 1 3 7 12:23 -11 6 20. Huesca 11 1 3 7 9:23 -14 6 ~