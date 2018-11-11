Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - Deutschland/Zweite Liga, Spanien

Berlin/Madrid (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse aus dem Ausland vom Samstag:
Deutschland - 2. Bundesliga - 13. Runde:
~ Freitag, 09.11.2018 SV Sandhausen - MSV Duisburg 0:0 Sandhausen: Kulovits Ersatz; Duisburg: ohne Gartner/verletzt SC Paderborn - Holstein Kiel 4:4 (3:1) Kiel: ohne Honsak Samstag, 10.11.2018 1. FC Köln - Dynamo Dresden 8:1 (2:0) Köln: Schaub (Tor zum 7:1) spielte durch; Dresden: ohne Möschl und Horvath St. Pauli - FC Heidenheim 1:1 (0:0) Heidenheim: Dovedan spielte durch Erzgebirge Aue - Hamburger SV 1:3 (1:1) Aue: Wydra Ersatz Sonntag, 11.11.2018 Union Berlin - Greuther Fürth 13.30 FC Ingolstadt - Arminia Bielefeld 13.30 FC Magdeburg - Jahn Regensburg 13.30 Montag, 12.11.2018 VfL Bochum - Darmstadt 98 20.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Hamburger SV 13 8 3 2 17:12 5 27 2. 1. FC Köln 13 7 3 3 32:18 14 24 3. St. Pauli 13 7 2 4 19:18 1 23 4. Union Berlin 12 4 8 0 15:8 7 20 5. FC Heidenheim 13 5 5 3 20:14 6 20 6. Greuther Fürth 12 5 5 2 18:14 4 20 7. SC Paderborn 13 4 6 3 26:24 2 18 8. Holstein Kiel 13 4 6 3 22:21 1 18 9. Dynamo Dresden 13 5 3 5 17:20 -3 18 10. VfL Bochum 12 4 5 3 21:15 6 17 11. Jahn Regensburg 12 4 5 3 21:18 3 17 12. Darmstadt 98 12 5 2 5 17:17 0 17 13. Erzgebirge Aue 13 4 2 7 13:18 -5 14 14. Arminia Bielefeld 12 3 3 6 15:20 -5 12 15. SV Sandhausen 13 2 4 7 13:20 -7 10 16. MSV Duisburg 13 2 4 7 12:20 -8 10 17. FC Magdeburg 12 1 6 5 14:21 -7 9 18. FC Ingolstadt 12 1 4 7 12:26 -14 7 ~ Spanien - Primera Division - 12. Runde:
~ Freitag, 09.11.2018 Levante - Real Sociedad 1:3 (1:0) Samstag, 10.11.2018 Real Valladolid - Eibar 0:0 Getafe - Valencia 16.15 Atletico Madrid - Athletic Bilbao 18.30 Girona - Leganes 20.45 Sonntag, 11.11.2018 Alaves - Huesca 12.00 FC Barcelona - Betis Sevilla 16.15 Rayo Vallecano - Villarreal 18.30 FC Sevilla - Espanyol Barcelona 18.30 Celta de Vigo - Real Madrid 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 11 7 3 1 31:14 17 24 2. Espanyol Barcelona 11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21 3. FC Sevilla 11 6 2 3 22:13 9 20 4. Atletico Madrid 11 5 5 1 13:6 7 20 5. Alaves 11 6 2 3 15:11 4 20 6. Real Madrid 11 5 2 4 16:14 2 17 7. Real Valladolid 12 4 5 3 9:9 0 17 8. Levante 12 5 2 5 18:19 -1 17 9. Getafe 11 4 4 3 11:9 2 16 10. Real Sociedad 12 4 4 4 15:14 1 16 11. Girona 11 4 4 3 13:14 -1 16 12. Eibar 12 4 3 5 12:18 -6 15 13. Celta de Vigo 11 3 5 3 20:16 4 14 14. Betis Sevilla 11 3 4 4 8:12 -4 13 15. Valencia 11 1 8 2 7:9 -2 11 16. Villarreal 11 2 4 5 9:11 -2 10 17. Athletic Bilbao 11 1 7 3 11:16 -5 10 18. Leganes 11 2 3 6 9:16 -7 9 19. Rayo Vallecano 11 1 3 7 12:23 -11 6 20. Huesca 11 1 3 7 9:23 -14 6 ~