Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 12. Runde:
~ Samstag, 10.11.2018 Cardiff City - Brighton and Hove Albion 2:1 (1:1) Brighton and Hove: ohne Suttner Huddersfield - West Ham 16.00 Leicester City - Burnley 16.00 Newcastle United - Bournemouth 16.00 Southampton - Watford 16.00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur 18.30 Sonntag, 11.11.2018 Liverpool - Fulham 13.00 Chelsea - Everton 15.15 Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers 17.30 Manchester City - Manchester United 17.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 11 9 2 0 33:4 29 29 2. Chelsea 11 8 3 0 27:8 19 27 3. Liverpool 11 8 3 0 21:5 16 27 4. Tottenham Hotspur 11 8 0 3 19:10 9 24 5. Arsenal 11 7 2 2 25:14 11 23 6. Bournemouth 11 6 2 3 20:14 6 20 7. Manchester United 11 6 2 3 19:18 1 20 8. Watford 11 6 1 4 16:13 3 19 9. Everton 11 5 3 3 19:15 4 18 10. Leicester City 11 5 1 5 17:16 1 16 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 4 3 4 11:12 -1 15 12. Brighton and Hove Albion 12 4 2 6 13:18 -5 14 13. West Ham 11 3 2 6 13:17 -4 11 14. Crystal Palace 11 2 2 7 8:16 -8 8 15. Burnley 11 2 2 7 12:25 -13 8 16. Cardiff City 12 2 2 8 11:25 -14 8 17. Southampton 11 1 4 6 7:20 -13 7 18. Newcastle United 11 1 3 7 7:14 -7 6 19. Huddersfield 11 1 3 7 5:21 -16 6 20. Fulham 11 1 2 8 11:29 -18 5 ~