Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/Liverpool besiegte Fulham

London (APA) - ENGLAND - Premier League - 12. Runde:
~ Samstag, 10.11.2018 Cardiff City - Brighton and Hove Albion 2:1 (1:1) Brighton and Hove: ohne Suttner Huddersfield - West Ham 1:1 (1:0) West Ham: Arnautovic spielte durch Leicester City - Burnley 0:0 Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Newcastle United - Bournemouth 2:1 (2:1) Southampton - Watford 1:1 (1:0) Watford: Prödl (verletzt) nicht im Kader Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur 0:1 (0:0) Sonntag, 11.11.2018 Liverpool - Fulham 2:0 (1:0) Chelsea - Everton 15.15 Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers 17.30 Manchester City - Manchester United 17.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 12 9 3 0 23:5 18 30 2. Manchester City 11 9 2 0 33:4 29 29 3. Chelsea 11 8 3 0 27:8 19 27 4. Tottenham Hotspur 12 9 0 3 20:10 10 27 5. Arsenal 11 7 2 2 25:14 11 23 6. Bournemouth 12 6 2 4 21:16 5 20 7. Watford 12 6 2 4 17:14 3 20 8. Manchester United 11 6 2 3 19:18 1 20 9. Everton 11 5 3 3 19:15 4 18 10. Leicester City 12 5 2 5 17:16 1 17 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 4 3 4 11:12 -1 15 12. Brighton and Hove Albion 12 4 2 6 13:18 -5 14 13. West Ham 12 3 3 6 14:18 -4 12 14. Newcastle United 12 2 3 7 9:15 -6 9 15. Burnley 12 2 3 7 12:25 -13 9 16. Crystal Palace 12 2 2 8 8:17 -9 8 17. Southampton 12 1 5 6 8:21 -13 8 18. Cardiff City 12 2 2 8 11:25 -14 8 19. Huddersfield 12 1 4 7 6:22 -16 7 20. Fulham 12 1 2 9 11:31 -20 5 ~