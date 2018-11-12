Schach: Die Notation der 3. WM-Partie - Erneut Remis

London (APA/dpa) - Die Notation der 3. Partie der Schach-Weltmeisterschaft in London vom Montag:
Weiß: Fabiano Caruana (USA) - Schwarz: Magnus Carlsen (NOR) Remis - Zwischenstand: 1,5:1,5
1.e4 c5 2.Sf3 Sc6 3.Lb5 g6 4.Lxc6 dxc6 5.d3 Lg7 6.0-0 Dc7 7.Te1 e5 8.a3 Sf6 9.b4 0-0 10.Sbd2 Lg4 11.h3 Lxf3 12.Sxf3 cxb4 13.axb4 a5 14.bxa5 Txa5 15.Ld2 Taa8 16.Db1 Sd7 17.Db4 Tfe8 18.Lc3 b5 19.Txa8 Txa8 20.Ta1 Txa1+ 21.Lxa1 Da7 22.Lc3 Da2 23.Db2 Dxb2 24.Lxb2 f6 25.Kf1 Kf7 26.Ke2 Sc5 27.Lc3 Se6 28.g3 Lf8 29.Sd2 Sg5 30.h4 Se6 31.Sb3 h5 32.Ld2 Ld6 33.c3 c5 34.Le3 Ke7 35.Kd1 Kd7 36.Kc2 f5 37.Kd1 fxe4 38.dxe4 c4 39.Sd2 Sc5 40.Lxc5 Lxc5 41.Ke2 Kc6 42.Sf1 b4 43.cxb4 Lxb4 44.Se3 Kc5 45.f4 exf4 46.gxf4 La5 47.f5 gxf5 48.Sxc4 Kxc4 49.exf5