Schach: Die Notation der 4. WM-Partie - Viertes Remis

London (APA/dpa) - Die Notation der 4. Partie der Schach-Weltmeisterschaft in London vom Dienstag:
Weiß: Magnus Carlsen (Norwegen) - Schwarz: Fabiano Caruana (USA) 0,5:0,5. Zwischenstand nach vier Matches: 2,0:2,0
1.c4 e5 2.Sc3 Sf6 3.Sf3 Sc6 4.g3 d5 5.cxd5 Sxd5 6.Lg2 Lc5 7.0-0 0-0 8.d3 Te8 9.Ld2 Sxc3 10.Lxc3 Sd4 11.b4 Ld6 12.Tb1 Sxf3+ 13.Lxf3 a6 14.a4 c6 15.Te1 Ld7 16.e3 Df6 17.Le4 Lf5 18.Df3 Lxe4 19.Dxf6 gxf6 20.dxe4 b5 21.Ted1 Lf8 22.axb5 axb5 23.Kg2 Ted8 24.Tdc1 Kg7 25.Le1 Tdc8 26.Tc2 Ta4 27.Kf3 h5 28.Ke2 Kg6 29.h3 f5 30.exf5+ Kxf5 31.f3 Le7 32.e4+ Ke6 33.Ld2 Ld6 34.Tbc1