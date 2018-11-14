Die zehn größten Kursgewinner und -verlierer des Tages

Wien (APA) - Die zehn größten Kursgewinner vom Mittwoch:
~ 1. Palfinger +8,73 Prozent 2. Verbund +4,60 Prozent 3. EVN +3,96 Prozent 4. Wolford +3,15 Prozent 5. Raiffeisen Bank International +3,03 Prozent 6. voestalpine +1,52 Prozent 7. CA Immo +1,41 Prozent 8. UBM Development +1,37 Prozent 9. Immofinanz +1,15 Prozent 10. BAWAG +1,12 Prozent ~ Die zehn größten Kursverlierer vom Mittwoch:
~ 1. Schoeller-Bleckmann -4,87 Prozent 2. AT&S -4,20 Prozent 3. AG -2,57 Prozent 4. Zumtobel -1,91 Prozent 5. Vienna Insurance Group -1,70 Prozent 6. K Industries -1,67 Prozent 7. Agrana -1,56 Prozent 8. FACC -1,53 Prozent 9. Polytec -1,49 Prozent 10. Wienerberger -1,37 Prozent ~