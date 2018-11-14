New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwochfolgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 198,06 -0,31 -0,16% 198,37 American Express 107,77 -0,09 -0,08% 107,86 Apple 186,80 -5,43 -2,82% 192,23 Boeing 344,72 -4,79 -1,37% 349,51 Caterpillar 125,10 -0,86 -0,68% 125,96 Chevron 115,72 0,37 0,32% 115,35 Cisco 44,33 -0,79 -1,75% 45,12 Coca Cola 49,76 -0,10 -0,20% 49,86 Du Pont 57,98 0,51 0,89% 57,47 Exxon 77,39 -0,61 -0,78% 78,00 Goldman Sachs 202,49 -2,56 -1,25% 205,05 Home Depot 179,90 0,90 0,50% 179,00 Intel 47,09 -0,30 -0,63% 47,39 IBM 120,20 -0,64 -0,53% 120,84 Johnson & Johnson 144,25 -0,43 -0,30% 144,68 J.P.Morgan 107,33 -2,26 -2,06% 109,59 McDonalds 183,85 -0,16 -0,09% 184,01 Merck 74,09 -0,52 -0,70% 74,61 Microsoft 104,97 -1,97 -1,84% 106,94 Nike 75,20 0,00 0,00% 75,20 Pfizer 42,91 -0,61 -1,40% 43,52 Procter & Gamble 93,49 0,02 0,02% 93,47 The Travelers Group 123,04 -3,77 -2,97% 126,81 UnitedHealth 264,96 -4,26 -1,58% 269,22 United Technologies 128,89 -0,23 -0,18% 129,12 Visa 139,49 -0,23 -0,16% 139,72 Verizon 58,94 0,28 0,48% 58,66 Walgreens 81,52 -0,40 -0,49% 81,92 Wal-Mart 101,53 -1,41 -1,37% 102,94 Walt Disney 117,12 0,27 0,23% 116,85 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1054,58 6,61 0,63% 1047,97 Altria 59,10 -0,90 -1,50% 60,00 AT&T 30,51 0,18 0,59% 30,33 Citigroup 63,50 -1,28 -1,98% 64,78 Oracle 48,84 -0,67 -1,35% 49,51 Pepsico 116,65 -0,49 -0,42% 117,14 ~

