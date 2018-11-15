Schach-WM: Notation der fünften Partie zwischen Caruana und Carlsen

London (APA/dpa) - Die Notation der fünften Partie der Schach-Weltmeisterschaft am Donnerstag in London:
Weiß: Fabiano Caruana (USA) - Schwarz: Magnus Carlsen (NOR) 0,5:0,5. Zwischenstand nach fünf Partien: 2,5:2,5
1.e4 c5 2.Sf3 Sc6 3.Lb5 g6 4.0-0 Lg7 5.Te1 e5 6.b4 Sxb4 7.Lb2 a6 8.a3 axb5 9.axb4 Txa1 10.Lxa1 d6 11.bxc5 Se7 12.De2 b4 13.Dc4 Da5 14.cxd6 Le6 15.Dc7 Dxc7 16.dxc7 Sc6 17.c3 Kd7 18.cxb4 Ta8 19.Lc3 Kxc7 20.d3 Kb6 21.Ld2 Td8 22.Le3+ Kb5 23.Sc3+ Kxb4 24.Sd5+ Lxd5 25.exd5 Txd5 26.Tb1+ Kc3 27.Txb7 Sd8 28.Tc7+ Kxd3 29.Kf1 h5 30.h3 Ke4 31.Sg5+ Kf5 32.Sxf7 Sxf7 33.Txf7+ Lf6 34.g4+