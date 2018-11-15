New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 204,91 6,85 3,46% 198,06 American Express 109,60 1,83 1,70% 107,77 Apple 191,41 4,61 2,47% 186,80 Boeing 341,57 -3,15 -0,91% 344,72 Caterpillar 129,42 4,32 3,45% 125,10 Chevron 116,95 1,23 1,06% 115,72 Cisco 46,77 2,44 5,50% 44,33 Coca Cola 49,74 -0,02 -0,04% 49,76 Du Pont 58,73 0,75 1,29% 57,98 Exxon 78,19 0,80 1,03% 77,39 Goldman Sachs 203,74 1,25 0,62% 202,49 Home Depot 177,36 -2,54 -1,41% 179,90 Intel 48,11 1,02 2,17% 47,09 IBM 121,44 1,24 1,03% 120,20 Johnson & Johnson 144,50 0,25 0,17% 144,25 J.P.Morgan 110,07 2,74 2,55% 107,33 McDonalds 183,56 -0,28 -0,15% 183,85 Merck 74,84 0,75 1,01% 74,09 Microsoft 107,28 2,31 2,20% 104,97 Nike 74,33 -0,87 -1,16% 75,20 Pfizer 43,21 0,30 0,70% 42,91 Procter & Gamble 93,83 0,34 0,36% 93,49 The Travelers Group 125,59 2,55 2,07% 123,04 UnitedHealth 264,94 -0,02 -0,01% 264,96 United Technologies 129,73 0,84 0,65% 128,89 Visa 141,84 2,35 1,68% 139,49 Verizon 59,08 0,14 0,24% 58,94 Walgreens 82,29 0,77 0,94% 81,52 Wal-Mart 99,54 -1,99 -1,96% 101,53 Walt Disney 117,11 -0,01 -0,01% 117,12 ~ Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1071,05 16,47 1,56% 1054,58 Altria 57,28 -1,82 -3,08% 59,10 AT&T 30,12 -0,39 -1,28% 30,51 Citigroup 64,60 1,10 1,73% 63,50 Oracle 50,63 1,79 3,67% 48,84 Pepsico 116,80 0,15 0,13% 116,65 ~

