Schach: Notation der sechsten WM-Partie zwischen Carlsen und Caruana

London (APA/dpa) - Die Notation der sechsten Partie der Schach-Weltmeisterschaft vom Freitag in London:
Weiß: Magnus Carlsen (NOR) - Schwarz: Fabiano Caruana (USA) 0,5:0,5. Zwischenstand nach sechs Partien: 3,0:3,0
Notation: 1.e4 e5 2.Sf3 Sf6 3.Sxe5 d6 4.Sd3 Sxe4 5.De2 De7 6.Sf4 Sc6 7.Sd5 Sd4 8.Sxe7 Sxe2 9.Sd5 Sd4 10.Sa3 Se6 11.f3 S4c5 12.d4 Sd7 13.c3 c6 14.Sf4 Sb6 15.Ld3 d5 16.Sc2 Ld6 17.Sxe6 Lxe6 18.Kf2 h5 19.h4 Sc8 20.Se3 Se7 21.g3 c5 22.Lc2 0-0 23.Td1 Tfd8 24.Sg2 cxd4 25.cxd4 Tac8 26.Lb3 Sc6 27.Lf4 Sa5 28.Tdc1 Lb4 29.Ld1 Sc4 30.b3 Sa3 31.Txc8 Txc8 32.Tc1 Sb5 33.Txc8+ Lxc8 34.Se3 Sc3 35.Lc2 La3 36.Lb8 a6 37.f4 Ld7 38.f5 Lc6 39.Ld1 Lb2 40.Lxh5 Se4+ 41.Kg2 Lxd4 42.Lf4 Lc5 43.Lf3 Sd2 44.Lxd5 Lxe3 45.Lxc6 Lxf4 46.Lxb7 Ld6 47.Lxa6 Se4 48.g4 La3 49.Lc4 Kf8 50.g5 Sc3 51.b4 Lxb4 52.Kf3 Sa4 53.Lb5 Sc5 54.a4 f6 55.Kg4 Se4 56.Kh5 Le1 57.Ld3 Sd6 58.a5 Lxa5 59.gxf6 gxf6 60.Kg6 Ld8 61.Kh7 Sf7 62.Lc4 Se5 63.Ld5 La5 64.h5 Ld2 65.La2 Sf3 66.Ld5 Sd4 67.Kg6 Lg5 68.Lc4 Sf3 69.Kh7 Se5 70.Lb3 Sg4 71.Lc4 Se3 72.Ld3 Sg4 73.Lc4 Sh6 74.Kg6 Ke7 75.Lb3 Kd6 76.Lc2 Ke5 77.Ld3 Kf4 78.Lc2 Sg4 79.Lb3 Se3 80.h6 Lxh6