Fußball: Nordirland - Österreich 2 - Endstand 1:2

Belfast (APA) - Fußball-Nations-League - Liga B, Gruppe 3, 6. und letzter Spieltag: Nordirland - Österreich Endstand 1:2 (0:0). Belfast, Windsor Park, 17.895 (richtig), SR Lardot (BEL)

~ Tore: 0:1 (49.) Schlager

1:1 (57.) C. Evans

1:2 (93.) Lazaro ~ Nordirland: Carson - Smith, McAuley, J. Evans, Dallas - C. Evans (89. McNair), Davis, Saville - McGinn (74. Whyte), Boyce (74. Lafferty), Jones

Österreich: Lindner - Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Ulmer - Ilsanker (46. Zulj), Baumgartlinger - Lazaro, X. Schlager, Alaba - Gregoritsch (71. Arnautovic)

Gelbe Karten: McAuley bzw. Baumgartlinger, Alaba

Die Besten: C. Evans, Davis bzw. Schlager, Lainer

