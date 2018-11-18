Fußball: Nordirland - Österreich 2 - Endstand 1:2

Belfast (APA) - Fußball-Nations-League - Liga B, Gruppe 3, 6. und letzter Spieltag: Nordirland - Österreich Endstand 1:2 (0:0). Belfast, Windsor Park, 17.895 (richtig), SR Lardot (BEL)
~ Tore: 0:1 (49.) Schlager
1:1 (57.) C. Evans
1:2 (93.) Lazaro ~ Nordirland: Carson - Smith, McAuley, J. Evans, Dallas - C. Evans (89. McNair), Davis, Saville - McGinn (74. Whyte), Boyce (74. Lafferty), Jones
Österreich: Lindner - Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Ulmer - Ilsanker (46. Zulj), Baumgartlinger - Lazaro, X. Schlager, Alaba - Gregoritsch (71. Arnautovic)
Gelbe Karten: McAuley bzw. Baumgartlinger, Alaba
Die Besten: C. Evans, Davis bzw. Schlager, Lainer