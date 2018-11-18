Schach: Notation der siebenten WM-Partie zwischen Carlsen und Caruana

London (APA/dpa) - Die Notation der siebenten Partie der Schach-Weltmeisterschaft vom Sonntag in London:
Weiß: Magnus Carlsen (NOR) - Schwarz: Fabiano Caruana (USA) 0,5:0,5. Zwischenstand nach sieben Partien: 3,5:3,5
Notation: 1.d4 Sf6 2.Sf3 d5 3.c4 e6 4.Sc3 Le7 5.Lf4 0-0 6.e3 c5 7.dxc5 Lxc5 8.Dc2 Sc6 9.a3 Da5 10.Sd2 Dd8 11.Sb3 Lb6 12.Le2 De7 13.Lg5 dxc4 14.Sd2 Se5 15.0-0 Ld7 16.Lf4 Sg6 17.Lg3 Lc6 18.Sxc4 Lc7 19.Tfd1 Tfd8 20.Txd8+ Txd8 21.Td1 Txd1+ 22.Dxd1 Sd5 23.Dd4 Sxc3 24.Dxc3 Lxg3 25.hxg3 Dd7 26.Ld3 b6 27.f3 Lb7 28.Lxg6 hxg6 29.e4 Dc7 30.e5 Dc5+ 31.Kh2 La6 32.Sd6 Dxc3 33.bxc3 f6 34.f4 Kf8 35.Kg1 Ke7 36.Kf2 Kd7 37.Ke3 Lf1 38.Kf2 La6 39.Ke3 Lf1 40.Kf2