Schach: Notation der neunten WM-Partie zwischen Carlsen und Caruana

London (APA/dpa) - Die Notation der neunten Partie der Schach-Weltmeisterschaft vom Mittwoch in London:
Weiß: Magnus Carlsen (NOR) - Schwarz: Fabiano Caruana (USA) 0,5:0,5. Zwischenstand nach neun Partien: 4,5:4,5
Eröffnung: Englische Eröffnung; Züge: 56; Spielzeit: 3 Stunden 29 Minuten
Notation: 1.c4 e5 2.Sc3 Sf6 3.Sf3 Sc6 4.g3 d5 5.cxd5 Sxd5 6.Lg2 Lc5 7.0-0 0-0 8.d3 Te8 9.Lg5 Sxc3 10.bxc3 f6 11.Lc1 Le6 12.Lb2 Lb6 13.d4 Ld5 14.Dc2 exd4 15.cxd4 Le4 16.Db3+ Ld5 17.Dd1 Lxf3 18.Db3+ Kh8 19.Lxf3 Sxd4 20.Lxd4 Dxd4 21.e3 De5 22.Lxb7 Tad8 23.Tad1 De7 24.h4 g6 25.h5 gxh5 26.Dc4 f5 27.Lf3 h4 28.Txd8 Txd8 29.gxh4 Tg8+ 30.Kh1 Df6 31.Df4 Lc5 32.Tg1 Txg1+ 33.Kxg1 Ld6 34.Da4 f4 35.Dxa7 fxe3 36.Dxe3 Dxh4 37.a4 Df6 38.Ld1 De5 39.Dxe5+ Lxe5 40.a5 Kg7 41.a6 Ld4 42.Kg2 Kf6 43.f4 Lb6 44.Kf3 h6 45.Ke4 La7 46.Lg4 Lg1 47.Kd5 Lb6 48.Kc6 Le3 49.Kb7 Lb6 50.Lh3 Le3 51.Kc6 Lb6 52.Kd5 La7 53.Ke4 Lb6 54.Lf1 Ke6 55.Lc4+ Kf6 56.Ld3 Ke6