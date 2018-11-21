New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 198,69 -1,82 -0,91% 200,51 American Express 106,50 0,41 0,39% 106,09 Apple 176,78 -0,09 -0,05% 176,98 Boeing 317,32 -0,38 -0,12% 317,70 Caterpillar 123,87 1,60 1,31% 122,27 Chevron 117,57 1,47 1,27% 116,10 Cisco 44,89 0,41 0,91% 44,49 Coca Cola 48,73 -0,65 -1,32% 49,38 Du Pont 56,97 0,60 1,06% 56,37 Exxon 77,56 0,59 0,77% 76,97 Goldman Sachs 192,60 1,26 0,66% 191,34 Home Depot 169,30 0,25 0,15% 169,05 Intel 47,03 -0,35 -0,74% 47,39 IBM 118,57 1,37 1,17% 117,20 Johnson & Johnson 141,99 -4,46 -3,05% 146,45 J.P.Morgan 107,64 -0,81 -0,75% 108,45 McDonalds 182,72 -0,99 -0,54% 183,71 Merck 74,79 0,01 0,01% 74,78 Microsoft 103,11 1,40 1,38% 101,71 Nike 72,37 1,25 1,76% 71,12 Pfizer 43,10 -0,43 -0,99% 43,53 Procter & Gamble 91,41 -0,69 -0,75% 92,10 The Travelers Group 127,76 -0,61 -0,48% 128,37 UnitedHealth 260,55 -0,95 -0,36% 261,50 United Technologies 125,71 -0,28 -0,22% 126,00 Visa 134,42 1,05 0,79% 133,37 Verizon 59,16 -0,30 -0,50% 59,46 Walgreens 79,76 -0,03 -0,04% 79,79 Wal-Mart 94,17 0,01 0,01% 94,16 Walt Disney 113,03 1,16 1,04% 111,87 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1.043,43 12,98 1,26% 1.030,45 Altria 54,39 -1,24 -2,23% 55,63 AT&T 29,77 0,35 1,19% 29,42 Citigroup 62,87 0,34 0,54% 62,53 Oracle 48,62 0,28 0,58% 48,33 Pepsico 115,28 -0,72 -0,62% 116,00 ~

