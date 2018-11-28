Fußball: Toto-Ergebnisse Runde 48A

Wien (APA) - Ergebnisse der Toto-Runde 48A vom Mittwoch:
~ 1 Red Bull Salzburg - RB Leipzig DONNERSTAG 2 FC Spartak Moskau - SK Rapid Wien DONNERSTAG 3 AEK Athen - Ajax Amsterdam 0:2 2 4 Paris SG - FC Liverpool 2:1 1 5 AS Roma - Real Madrid 0:2 2
6 Tottenham Hotspur - Inter Mailand 1:0 1 7 FC Porto - FC Schalke 04 3:1 1 8 Lok Moskau - Galatasaray Istanbul 2:0 1 9 Rosenborg BK - Celtic Glasgow DONNERSTAG 10 Fenerbahce Istanbul - NK Dinamo Zagreb DONNERSTAG 11 Sarpsborg 08 - Besiktas Istanbul DONNERSTAG 12 Malmö FF - KRC Genk DONNERSTAG 13 Standard Lüttich - FC Sevilla DONNERSTAG 14 Glasgow Rangers - Villarreal CF DONNERSTAG 15 Girondins Bordeaux - SK Slavia Prag DONNERSTAG 16 Apollon Limassol - Lazio Rom DONNERSTAG 17 FK Baumit Jablonec - Stade Rennes DONNERSTAG 18 Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympique Marseille DONNERSTAG
Spiele 1 bis 5: Torwette, Fixspiele Spiele 6 bis 18: Wahlspiele
(Ohne Gewähr) ~