Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ENG/Tottenham gewann knapp

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 17. Runde:
~ Samstag, 15.12.2018 Manchester City - Everton 3:1 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Leicester City 1:0 (1:0) Leicester: Fuchs spielte durch Huddersfield - Newcastle United 0:1 (0:0) Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley 1:0 (0:0) Watford - Cardiff City 3:2 (1:0) Watford: ohne Prödl/verletzt Wolverhampton Wanderers - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) Fulham - West Ham 18.30 Sonntag, 16.12.2018 Brighton and Hove Albion - Chelsea 14.30 Southampton - Arsenal 14.30 Liverpool - Manchester United 17.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 17 14 2 1 48:10 38 44 2. Liverpool 16 13 3 0 34:6 28 42 3. Tottenham Hotspur 17 13 0 4 31:16 15 39 4. Chelsea 16 10 4 2 33:13 20 34 5. Arsenal 16 10 4 2 35:20 15 34 6. Manchester United 16 7 5 4 28:26 2 26 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 7 4 6 19:19 0 25 8. Everton 17 6 6 5 24:22 2 24 9. Watford 17 7 3 7 23:25 -2 24 10. Bournemouth 17 7 2 8 25:28 -3 23 11. Leicester City 17 6 4 7 21:21 0 22 12. West Ham 16 6 3 7 23:25 -2 21 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 16 6 3 7 19:22 -3 21 14. Newcastle United 17 4 4 9 14:22 -8 16 15. Crystal Palace 17 4 3 10 14:23 -9 15 16. Cardiff City 17 4 2 11 17:33 -16 14 17. Burnley 17 3 3 11 15:33 -18 12 18. Huddersfield 17 2 4 11 10:28 -18 10 19. Southampton 16 1 6 9 13:30 -17 9 20. Fulham 16 2 3 11 16:40 -24 9 ~