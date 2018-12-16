Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - ENG/Southampton besiegte Arsenal

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 17. Runde:
~ Samstag, 15.12.2018 Manchester City - Everton 3:1 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Leicester City 1:0 (1:0) Leicester: Fuchs spielte durch Huddersfield - Newcastle United 0:1 (0:0) Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley 1:0 (0:0) Watford - Cardiff City 3:2 (1:0) Watford: ohne Prödl/verletzt Wolverhampton Wanderers - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) Fulham - West Ham 0:2 (0:2) West Ham: ohne Arnautovic/verletzt Sonntag, 16.12.2018 Brighton and Hove Albion - Chelsea 1:2 (0:2) Brighton: Suttner nicht im Kader Southampton - Arsenal 3:2 (2:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Liverpool - Manchester United 17.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 17 14 2 1 48:10 38 44 2. Liverpool 16 13 3 0 34:6 28 42 3. Tottenham Hotspur 17 13 0 4 31:16 15 39 4. Chelsea 17 11 4 2 35:14 21 37 5. Arsenal 17 10 4 3 37:23 14 34 6. Manchester United 16 7 5 4 28:26 2 26 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 7 4 6 19:19 0 25 8. Everton 17 6 6 5 24:22 2 24 9. West Ham 17 7 3 7 25:25 0 24 10. Watford 17 7 3 7 23:25 -2 24 11. Bournemouth 17 7 2 8 25:28 -3 23 12. Leicester City 17 6 4 7 21:21 0 22 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 17 6 3 8 20:24 -4 21 14. Newcastle United 17 4 4 9 14:22 -8 16 15. Crystal Palace 17 4 3 10 14:23 -9 15 16. Cardiff City 17 4 2 11 17:33 -16 14 17. Southampton 17 2 6 9 16:32 -16 12 18. Burnley 17 3 3 11 15:33 -18 12 19. Huddersfield 17 2 4 11 10:28 -18 10 20. Fulham 17 2 3 12 16:42 -26 9 ~