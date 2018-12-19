New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):
Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:
~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 189,96 -4,60 -2,36% 194,56 American Express 98,77 -2,25 -2,23% 101,02 Apple 160,89 -5,18 -3,12% 166,07 Boeing 319,55 -8,51 -2,59% 328,06 Caterpillar 122,33 -1,94 -1,56% 124,27 Chevron 107,83 -1,91 -1,74% 109,74 Cisco 43,14 -0,92 -2,09% 44,06 Coca Cola 47,90 -0,42 -0,87% 48,32 Du Pont 52,16 -0,13 -0,25% 52,29 Exxon 70,78 -1,22 -1,69% 72,00 Goldman Sachs 7,66 0,38 5,22% 7,28 Home Depot 169,25 -2,25 -1,31% 171,50 Intel 167,56 -2,48 -1,46% 170,04 IBM 45,57 -2,17 -4,55% 47,74 Johnson & Johnson 116,43 -0,22 -0,19% 116,65 J.P.Morgan 127,61 -2,81 -2,15% 130,42 McDonalds 97,29 -1,25 -1,27% 98,54 Merck 179,16 -0,55 -0,31% 179,71 Microsoft 73,77 -0,56 -0,75% 74,33 Nike 103,69 -0,28 -0,27% 103,97 Pfizer 68,97 -2,18 -3,06% 71,15 Procter & Gamble 41,97 -0,43 -1,01% 42,40 The Travelers Group 91,76 -0,73 -0,79% 92,49 UnitedHealth 119,16 -0,14 -0,12% 119,30 United Technologies 250,31 -2,66 -1,05% 252,97 Visa 113,80 -1,98 -1,71% 115,78 Verizon 131,26 -1,40 -1,06% 132,66 Walgreens 55,86 0,21 0,38% 55,65 Wal-Mart 90,55 -0,53 -0,58% 91,08 Walt Disney 109,22 -0,23 -0,21% 109,45 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1035,46 -7,95 -0,76% 1043,41 Altria 51,40 0,51 1,00% 50,89 AT&T 29,82 0,07 0,24% 29,75 Citigroup 52,82 -1,11 -2,06% 53,93 Oracle 46,45 0,60 1,31% 45,85 Pepsico 110,03 -1,81 -1,62% 111,84 ~
