Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Spanien/Girona - Getafe remis

Madrid (APA) - SPANIEN - La Liga - 17. Runde:
~ Freitag, 21.12.2018 Girona - Getafe 1:1 (0:0) Real Sociedad - Alaves 21.00 Samstag, 22.12.2018 Betis Sevilla - Eibar 13.00 Atletico Madrid - Espanyol Barcelona 16.15 FC Barcelona - Celta de Vigo 18.30 Athletic Bilbao - Real Valladolid 20.45 Sonntag, 23.12.2018 Valencia - Huesca 12.00 Leganes - FC Sevilla 16.15 Rayo Vallecano - Levante 18.30 Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Villarreal - Real Madrid 21.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 16 10 4 2 46:19 27 34 2. FC Sevilla 16 9 4 3 29:16 13 31 3. Atletico Madrid 16 8 7 1 24:12 12 31 4. Real Madrid 16 9 2 5 24:19 5 29 5. Getafe 17 6 7 4 18:13 5 25 6. Betis Sevilla 16 7 4 5 19:18 1 25 7. Alaves 16 7 4 5 18:17 1 25 8. Girona 17 5 7 5 18:20 -2 22 9. Levante 16 6 4 6 27:30 -3 22 10. Celta de Vigo 16 5 6 5 28:24 4 21 11. Espanyol Barcelona 16 6 3 7 18:23 -5 21 12. Real Valladolid 16 5 5 6 15:18 -3 20 13. Eibar 16 5 5 6 20:24 -4 20 14. Valencia 16 3 10 3 13:13 0 19 15. Real Sociedad 16 5 4 7 18:19 -1 19 16. Leganes 16 4 6 6 15:19 -4 18 17. Villarreal 16 3 6 7 17:21 -4 15 18. Athletic Bilbao 16 2 9 5 15:23 -8 15 19. Rayo Vallecano 16 2 4 10 15:31 -16 10 20. Huesca 16 1 5 10 14:32 -18 8 ~