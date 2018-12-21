Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - Spanien, England

Madrid/London (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 17. Runde:
~ Freitag, 21.12.2018 Girona - Getafe 1:1 (0:0) Real Sociedad - Alaves 0:1 (0:1) Samstag, 22.12.2018 Betis Sevilla - Eibar 13.00 Atletico Madrid - Espanyol Barcelona 16.15 FC Barcelona - Celta de Vigo 18.30 Athletic Bilbao - Real Valladolid 20.45 Sonntag, 23.12.2018 Valencia - Huesca 12.00 Leganes - FC Sevilla 16.15 Rayo Vallecano - Levante 18.30 Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Villarreal - Real Madrid 21.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 16 10 4 2 46:19 27 34 2. FC Sevilla 16 9 4 3 29:16 13 31 3. Atletico Madrid 16 8 7 1 24:12 12 31 4. Real Madrid 16 9 2 5 24:19 5 29 5. Alaves 17 8 4 5 19:17 2 28 6. Getafe 17 6 7 4 18:13 5 25 7. Betis Sevilla 16 7 4 5 19:18 1 25 8. Girona 17 5 7 5 18:20 -2 22 9. Levante 16 6 4 6 27:30 -3 22 10. Celta de Vigo 16 5 6 5 28:24 4 21 11. Espanyol Barcelona 16 6 3 7 18:23 -5 21 12. Real Valladolid 16 5 5 6 15:18 -3 20 13. Eibar 16 5 5 6 20:24 -4 20 14. Valencia 16 3 10 3 13:13 0 19 15. Real Sociedad 17 5 4 8 18:20 -2 19 16. Leganes 16 4 6 6 15:19 -4 18 17. Villarreal 16 3 6 7 17:21 -4 15 18. Athletic Bilbao 16 2 9 5 15:23 -8 15 19. Rayo Vallecano 16 2 4 10 15:31 -16 10 20. Huesca 16 1 5 10 14:32 -18 8 ~ England - Premier League - 18. Runde:
~ Freitag, 21.12.2018 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Liverpool 0:2 (0:1) Samstag, 22.12.2018 Arsenal - Burnley 13.30 Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion 16.00 Chelsea - Leicester City 16.00 Huddersfield - Southampton 16.00 Manchester City - Crystal Palace 16.00 Newcastle United - Fulham 16.00 West Ham - Watford 16.00 Cardiff City - Manchester United 18.30 Sonntag, 23.12.2018 Everton - Tottenham Hotspur 17.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 18 15 3 0 39:7 32 48 2. Manchester City 17 14 2 1 48:10 38 44 3. Tottenham Hotspur 17 13 0 4 31:16 15 39 4. Chelsea 17 11 4 2 35:14 21 37 5. Arsenal 17 10 4 3 37:23 14 34 6. Manchester United 17 7 5 5 29:29 0 26 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 19:21 -2 25 8. Everton 17 6 6 5 24:22 2 24 9. West Ham 17 7 3 7 25:25 0 24 10. Watford 17 7 3 7 23:25 -2 24 11. Bournemouth 17 7 2 8 25:28 -3 23 12. Leicester City 17 6 4 7 21:21 0 22 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 17 6 3 8 20:24 -4 21 14. Newcastle United 17 4 4 9 14:22 -8 16 15. Crystal Palace 17 4 3 10 14:23 -9 15 16. Cardiff City 17 4 2 11 17:33 -16 14 17. Southampton 17 2 6 9 16:32 -16 12 18. Burnley 17 3 3 11 15:33 -18 12 19. Huddersfield 17 2 4 11 10:28 -18 10 20. Fulham 17 2 3 12 16:42 -26 9 ~