Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - ENG/Arsenal gewann 3:1

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 18. Runde:
~ Freitag, 21.12.2018 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Liverpool 0:2 (0:1) Samstag, 22.12.2018 Arsenal - Burnley 3:1 (1:0) Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion 16.00 Chelsea - Leicester City 16.00 Huddersfield - Southampton 16.00 Manchester City - Crystal Palace 16.00 Newcastle United - Fulham 16.00 West Ham - Watford 16.00 Cardiff City - Manchester United 18.30 Sonntag, 23.12.2018 Everton - Tottenham Hotspur 17.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 18 15 3 0 39:7 32 48 2. Manchester City 17 14 2 1 48:10 38 44 3. Tottenham Hotspur 17 13 0 4 31:16 15 39 4. Chelsea 17 11 4 2 35:14 21 37 5. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 40:24 16 37 6. Manchester United 17 7 5 5 29:29 0 26 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 19:21 -2 25 8. Everton 17 6 6 5 24:22 2 24 9. West Ham 17 7 3 7 25:25 0 24 10. Watford 17 7 3 7 23:25 -2 24 11. Bournemouth 17 7 2 8 25:28 -3 23 12. Leicester City 17 6 4 7 21:21 0 22 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 17 6 3 8 20:24 -4 21 14. Newcastle United 17 4 4 9 14:22 -8 16 15. Crystal Palace 17 4 3 10 14:23 -9 15 16. Cardiff City 17 4 2 11 17:33 -16 14 17. Southampton 17 2 6 9 16:32 -16 12 18. Burnley 18 3 3 12 16:36 -20 12 19. Huddersfield 17 2 4 11 10:28 -18 10 20. Fulham 17 2 3 12 16:42 -26 9 ~