Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - ENG/Southampton siegte

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 18. Runde:
~ Freitag, 21.12.2018 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Liverpool 0:2 (0:1) Samstag, 22.12.2018 Arsenal - Burnley 3:1 (1:0) Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion 2:0 (1:0) Brighton: Suttner nicht im Kader Chelsea - Leicester City 0:1 (0:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Huddersfield - Southampton 1:3 (0:2) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Manchester City - Crystal Palace 2:3 (1:2) Newcastle United - Fulham 0:0 West Ham - Watford 0:2 (0:1) West Ham: ohne Arnautovic (im Aufbautraining); Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader Cardiff City - Manchester United 18.30 Sonntag, 23.12.2018 Everton - Tottenham Hotspur 17.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 18 15 3 0 39:7 32 48 2. Manchester City 18 14 2 2 50:13 37 44 3. Tottenham Hotspur 17 13 0 4 31:16 15 39 4. Chelsea 18 11 4 3 35:15 20 37 5. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 40:24 16 37 6. Watford 18 8 3 7 25:25 0 27 7. Manchester United 17 7 5 5 29:29 0 26 8. Bournemouth 18 8 2 8 27:28 -1 26 9. Leicester City 18 7 4 7 22:21 1 25 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 19:21 -2 25 11. Everton 17 6 6 5 24:22 2 24 12. West Ham 18 7 3 8 25:27 -2 24 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 18 6 3 9 20:26 -6 21 14. Crystal Palace 18 5 3 10 17:25 -8 18 15. Newcastle United 18 4 5 9 14:22 -8 17 16. Southampton 18 3 6 9 19:33 -14 15 17. Cardiff City 17 4 2 11 17:33 -16 14 18. Burnley 18 3 3 12 16:36 -20 12 19. Huddersfield 18 2 4 12 11:31 -20 10 20. Fulham 18 2 4 12 16:42 -26 10 ~