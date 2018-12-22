Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 8 - GER, ESP, ENG

Berlin/Madrid/London (APA) - Deutschland - Bundesliga - 17. Runde:
~ Freitag, 21.12.2018 Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:1 (1:1) Samstag, 22.12.2018 Bayer Leverkusen - Hertha BSC Berlin 3:1 (2:1) Leverkusen: Baumgartlinger, Dragovic spielten durch, Özcan Ersatz; Hertha: Lazaro spielte durch RB Leipzig - Werder Bremen 3:2 (2:0) Leipzig: Sabitzer, Laimer spielten durch, ohne Ilsanker (gesperrt); Werder: Harnik, Friedl Ersatz, Kainz nicht im Kader VfB Stuttgart - Schalke 04 1:3 (0:1) Schlake: Schöpf spielte durch, ohne Burgstaller (verletzt) Hannover 96 - Fortuna Düsseldorf 0:1 (0:0) Hannover: Wimmer Ersatz; Düsseldorf: Stöger spielte durch 1. FC Nürnberg - SC Freiburg 0:1 (0:1) Nürnberg: Margreitter spielte durch; Freiburg: Lienhart ab 72. Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern München 0:3 (0:1) Eintracht: Trainer Hütter; Bayern: Alaba spielte durch Sonntag, 23.12.2018 FC Augsburg - VfL Wolfsburg 15.30 1899 Hoffenheim - FSV Mainz 05 18.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Borussia Dortmund 17 13 3 1 44:18 26 42 2. Bayern München 17 11 3 3 36:18 18 36 3. Borussia Mönchengladbach 17 10 3 4 36:18 18 33 4. RB Leipzig 17 9 4 4 31:17 14 31 5. Eintracht Frankfurt 17 8 3 6 34:23 11 27 6. VfL Wolfsburg 16 7 4 5 24:20 4 25 7. 1899 Hoffenheim 16 6 6 4 31:22 9 24 8. Hertha BSC Berlin 17 6 6 5 26:27 -1 24 9. Bayer Leverkusen 17 7 3 7 26:29 -3 24 10. Werder Bremen 17 6 4 7 28:29 -1 22 11. SC Freiburg 17 5 6 6 21:25 -4 21 12. FSV Mainz 05 16 5 5 6 16:21 -5 20 13. Schalke 04 17 5 3 9 20:24 -4 18 14. Fortuna Düsseldorf 17 5 3 9 19:33 -14 18 15. FC Augsburg 16 3 6 7 23:26 -3 15 16. VfB Stuttgart 17 4 2 11 12:35 -23 14 17. Hannover 96 17 2 5 10 17:35 -18 11 18. 1. FC Nürnberg 17 2 5 10 14:38 -24 11 ~ Spanien - La Liga - 17. Runde:
~ Freitag, 21.12.2018 Girona - Getafe 1:1 (0:0) Real Sociedad - Alaves 0:1 (0:1) Samstag, 22.12.2018 Betis Sevilla - Eibar 1:1 (1:0) Atletico Madrid - Espanyol Barcelona 1:0 (0:0) FC Barcelona - Celta de Vigo 2:0 (2:0) Athletic Bilbao - Real Valladolid 20.45 Sonntag, 23.12.2018 Valencia - Huesca 12.00 Leganes - FC Sevilla 16.15 Rayo Vallecano - Levante 18.30 Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Villarreal - Real Madrid 21.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 17 11 4 2 48:19 29 37 2. Atletico Madrid 17 9 7 1 25:12 13 34 3. FC Sevilla 16 9 4 3 29:16 13 31 4. Real Madrid 16 9 2 5 24:19 5 29 5. Alaves 17 8 4 5 19:17 2 28 6. Betis Sevilla 17 7 5 5 20:19 1 26 7. Getafe 17 6 7 4 18:13 5 25 8. Girona 17 5 7 5 18:20 -2 22 9. Levante 16 6 4 6 27:30 -3 22 10. Celta de Vigo 17 5 6 6 28:26 2 21 11. Eibar 17 5 6 6 21:25 -4 21 12. Espanyol Barcelona 17 6 3 8 18:24 -6 21 13. Real Valladolid 16 5 5 6 15:18 -3 20 14. Valencia 16 3 10 3 13:13 0 19 15. Real Sociedad 17 5 4 8 18:20 -2 19 16. Leganes 16 4 6 6 15:19 -4 18 17. Villarreal 16 3 6 7 17:21 -4 15 18. Athletic Bilbao 16 2 9 5 15:23 -8 15 19. Rayo Vallecano 16 2 4 10 15:31 -16 10 20. Huesca 16 1 5 10 14:32 -18 8 ~ England - Premier League - 18. Runde:
~ Freitag, 21.12.2018 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Liverpool 0:2 (0:1) Samstag, 22.12.2018 Arsenal - Burnley 3:1 (1:0) Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion 2:0 (1:0) Brighton: Suttner nicht im Kader Chelsea - Leicester City 0:1 (0:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Huddersfield - Southampton 1:3 (0:2) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Manchester City - Crystal Palace 2:3 (1:2) Newcastle United - Fulham 0:0 West Ham - Watford 0:2 (0:1) West Ham: ohne Arnautovic (im Aufbautraining); Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader Cardiff City - Manchester United 1:5 (1:3) Sonntag, 23.12.2018 Everton - Tottenham Hotspur 17.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 18 15 3 0 39:7 32 48 2. Manchester City 18 14 2 2 50:13 37 44 3. Tottenham Hotspur 17 13 0 4 31:16 15 39 4. Chelsea 18 11 4 3 35:15 20 37 5. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 40:24 16 37 6. Manchester United 18 8 5 5 34:30 4 29 7. Watford 18 8 3 7 25:25 0 27 8. Bournemouth 18 8 2 8 27:28 -1 26 9. Leicester City 18 7 4 7 22:21 1 25 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 19:21 -2 25 11. Everton 17 6 6 5 24:22 2 24 12. West Ham 18 7 3 8 25:27 -2 24 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 18 6 3 9 20:26 -6 21 14. Crystal Palace 18 5 3 10 17:25 -8 18 15. Newcastle United 18 4 5 9 14:22 -8 17 16. Southampton 18 3 6 9 19:33 -14 15 17. Cardiff City 18 4 2 12 18:38 -20 14 18. Burnley 18 3 3 12 16:36 -20 12 19. Huddersfield 18 2 4 12 11:31 -20 10 20. Fulham 18 2 4 12 16:42 -26 10 ~