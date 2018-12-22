Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 10 - Spanien

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 17. Runde:
~ Freitag, 21.12.2018 Girona - Getafe 1:1 (0:0) Real Sociedad - Alaves 0:1 (0:1) Samstag, 22.12.2018 Betis Sevilla - Eibar 1:1 (1:0) Atletico Madrid - Espanyol Barcelona 1:0 (0:0) FC Barcelona - Celta de Vigo 2:0 (2:0) Athletic Bilbao - Real Valladolid 1:1 (1:0) Sonntag, 23.12.2018 Valencia - Huesca 12.00 Leganes - FC Sevilla 16.15 Rayo Vallecano - Levante 18.30 Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Villarreal - Real Madrid 21.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 17 11 4 2 48:19 29 37 2. Atletico Madrid 17 9 7 1 25:12 13 34 3. FC Sevilla 16 9 4 3 29:16 13 31 4. Real Madrid 16 9 2 5 24:19 5 29 5. Alaves 17 8 4 5 19:17 2 28 6. Betis Sevilla 17 7 5 5 20:19 1 26 7. Getafe 17 6 7 4 18:13 5 25 8. Girona 17 5 7 5 18:20 -2 22 9. Levante 16 6 4 6 27:30 -3 22 10. Celta de Vigo 17 5 6 6 28:26 2 21 11. Real Valladolid 17 5 6 6 16:19 -3 21 12. Eibar 17 5 6 6 21:25 -4 21 13. Espanyol Barcelona 17 6 3 8 18:24 -6 21 14. Valencia 16 3 10 3 13:13 0 19 15. Real Sociedad 17 5 4 8 18:20 -2 19 16. Leganes 16 4 6 6 15:19 -4 18 17. Athletic Bilbao 17 2 10 5 16:24 -8 16 18. Villarreal 16 3 6 7 17:21 -4 15 19. Rayo Vallecano 16 2 4 10 15:31 -16 10 20. Huesca 16 1 5 10 14:32 -18 8 ~