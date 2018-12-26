Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 19. Runde:
~ Mittwoch, 26.12.2018 Fulham - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:1 (0:0) Burnley - Everton 16.00 Crystal Palace - Cardiff City 16.00 Leicester City - Manchester City 16.00 Liverpool - Newcastle United 16.00 Manchester United - Huddersfield 16.00 Tottenham Hotspur - Bournemouth 16.00 Brighton and Hove Albion - Arsenal 18.15 Watford - Chelsea 20.30 Donnerstag, 27.12.2018 Southampton - West Ham 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 18 15 3 0 39:7 32 48 2. Manchester City 18 14 2 2 50:13 37 44 3. Tottenham Hotspur 18 14 0 4 37:18 19 42 4. Chelsea 18 11 4 3 35:15 20 37 5. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 40:24 16 37 6. Manchester United 18 8 5 5 34:30 4 29 7. Watford 18 8 3 7 25:25 0 27 8. Bournemouth 18 8 2 8 27:28 -1 26 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 7 5 7 20:22 -2 26 10. Leicester City 18 7 4 7 22:21 1 25 11. Everton 18 6 6 6 26:28 -2 24 12. West Ham 18 7 3 8 25:27 -2 24 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 18 6 3 9 20:26 -6 21 14. Crystal Palace 18 5 3 10 17:25 -8 18 15. Newcastle United 18 4 5 9 14:22 -8 17 16. Southampton 18 3 6 9 19:33 -14 15 17. Cardiff City 18 4 2 12 18:38 -20 14 18. Burnley 18 3 3 12 16:36 -20 12 19. Fulham 19 2 5 12 17:43 -26 11 20. Huddersfield 18 2 4 12 11:31 -20 10 ~